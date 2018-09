The man was rushed to hospital after the stabbing, but did not survive

Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in the 1600 block of 1A St. South early Saturday morning in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

A 29-year-old man has died from a stabbing in Cranbrook, and a woman has been charged.

First responders arrived to the 1600-block of 1A Street South early Saturday morning, but the man succumbed to his injuries at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on scene and has been charged with second-degree murder. She was set to appear in court in Cranbrook on Sept. 4.

Both her and the victim’s identity have not been released.