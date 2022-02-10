Update: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

Suspect Donald James Beynon has been charged and a homicide investigation is underway

A 39-year-old Fort St. James woman died in the early morning hours Tuesday (Feb. 8) after being assaulted Monday night, RCMP confirmed Thursday.

“On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 Fort St. James RCMP were called to a residence for a woman reported to be in need of assistance,” RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson said.

“When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and in medical distress.”

39-year-old suspect Donald James Beynon has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of breaching a release order according to court records.

Police said the woman’s partner, also a resident of Fort St. James, was arrested and a homicide investigation is unfolding.

“Unfortunately the victim of this assault passed away in the early evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 8,” Saunderson said.

Officers from the North District General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Officers and the BC-RCMP North District Major Crime Unit attended to assist with the investigation.

North District Major Crime Unit has taken charge of the homicide investigation. The BC Coroner Service is also engaged with the death investigation.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.bramadat-willcock@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

Police