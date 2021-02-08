A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)

Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

RCMP in Dawson Creek say a 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure this weekend while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather.

Police were called to the woman’s home on Sunday morning, where they found her dead outside.

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door where she consumed alcohol before leaving to go back to her own home around 1 a.m.

The tragic event has sparked warnings from police that extreme temperatures can threaten life in mere minutes.

People are being urged to always pack extra bags of clothes or wear layers and avoid travelling alone or ensure someone knows of their travel plans.

The region has been under an extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures expected to dip to -45 C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg
Next story
Chilly, cold week ahead for Burns Lake and surrounding area

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Chilly, cold week ahead for Burns Lake and surrounding area

Environment Canada issues “extreme cold” warning

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Decker Lake stabbing. (LDN file photo)
Accused in the Decker Lake stabbing pleads guilty

Sentenced to 297 days in custody and probation upon release

Recycle BC is the overarching organization, and all of its material is shipped to a recycling/sorting centre in Surrey, according to the RDBN. (Lakes District News file photo)
Is your recycled waste going to landfill?

“We need people to know that their efforts aren’t going into nothing,” says RDBN

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3M fish due to federal farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Most Read