Severely injured Shelly. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Woman files civil case against a Burns Lake constable

Excessive police force among other allegations

A Burns Lake RCMP officer may have been cleared of an allegation of excessive force in an incident last December but a civilian involved has now filed a civil suit.

In a civil claim filed May 17, Shelly Lewis of Burns Lake says she suffered injuries and a subsequent loss of income in the process of being detained by Constable Duncan McDonald on Dec. 6, 2020 at her Tchesinkut Lake residence.

Around noon on that date Burns Lake RCMP said they responded to a report of an impaired snowmobile operator. Officers located Lewis’ boyfriend, arrested him and took him to RCMP cells without incident.

According to the police report, while one officer was waiting with the snowmobile for a tow truck, a woman exited the residence and attempted to approach the snowmobile to retrieve something.

What Lewis says happened next has her seeking damages for pain, suffering, loss of amenities, loss of enjoyment of life, damages for past lost income and loss of opportunity to earn income, damages for future loss of income and future earning capacity, damages for past and future cost of care, damages for loss of housing capacity, special damages, costs of this action, costs of past and future health care services under the Health Care Costs Recovery Act (HCCRA) and aggravated and punitive damages.

Lewis’ lawyer, Daniel McNamee of the Jensen Law Group in Kamloops, has filed her legal claim, which states that on that day in December, an unknown RCMP member or members searched parts of the residence and garage without a warrant after arriving at Lewis’ residence.

“I don’t know how many police. But I saw one officer looking up into my window and another standing beside him when I looked out to see who it was. I quickly got dressed and went outside just to be told to go back in so I did and then I went back out to ask what’s happening and they told me to go back inside or I’ll be arrested so I did,” Lewis told Lakes District News, adding that she stepped outside to get the keys to her brand new snowmobile and papers, only after she saw the police officers leaving with Darcy.

”I was on the phone with my sister when I went outside to get my key and paperwork from my snowmobile and this is when Constable McDonald attacked me from behind. Resulting in all my injuries,” she added.

The notice of civil claim states that about 20 minutes after most police officers left the residence, she was standing on her front lawn when the remaining constable, McDonald, demanded that she stop moving.

It further states that she complied fully with the verbal direction and while she was immobile and compliant, the officer ran at Shelly Lewis and tackled her from behind and proceeded to arrest her without warrant or any grounds.

The civil claim states that he slammed Lewis to the ground which resulted in personal injuries and a fractured arm. She was then arrested and taken down to the Burns Lake RCMP detachment and held in custody, something the suit says was false imprisonment.

“While in custody, she was humiliated during a strip search and required to and assisted in removing her wire bra in the presence of male officers at the detachment,” says the claim.

The circumstances were reported to the Independent Investigations Offfice (IIO) of B.C., which looks into matters where people are either injured or who have died during involvement with police.

A news release issued by the IIO stated that the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO reviewed the medical evidence and determined that the injury sustained by the woman does not meet the threshold required for serious harm as defined by the Police Act.

“Because there isn’t a death, the IIO has stepped away but I have lost like six months of work because I can’t work after the whole incident,” said Lewis, a drywaller, who has since lost her work due to limited mobility of her arm and shoulder.

The legal notice states the injuries ranged from whiplash, to a chipped tooth, headaches and concussion, a fractured arm, nausea, shoulder pain, back pain, chest pain, jaw pain, emotional upset and post-traumatic stress.

“She complained of being in pain and needing medical attention while she was held in the city cells but her complaints were ignored and she was not provided with any medical attention after her arrest. As a result of the unlawful arrest, the excessive force, the false imprisonment, the strip search and the refusal to provide medical care, the plaintiff has sustained personal injury, loss and expense all of which have caused and continue to cause her pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, loss of income and loss of earning capacity,” states the notice of civil claim.

A response to the civil claim can now be made but has to be made within 21 days after the notice of the claim is served.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

 

Severely injured Shelly. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

Just Posted

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the nonstop rains. The village will soon start working on numerous patching projects throughout the avenues according the village Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing. Work on the 2021 paving projects will also commence this summer. According to Worthing, the 2021 paving program will be Third Ave from Center Street to Kerr Street and First Ave from just above Center Street to Carroll Street. LB Paving representatives will be on site in the coming weeks for an assessment. After the site visit, the scope of work required for Third avenue will be confirmed and First avenue will be evaluated for scope of work and projected costs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Road bumps and potholes in Burns Lake

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the… Continue reading

Shelly Lewis sustained severe injuries during her allegedly unlawful arrest in December last year. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Woman files civil case against a Burns Lake constable

Excessive police force among other allegations

The LINK food centre. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Food bank in Burns Lake gets a $98,000 provincial grant

The BC Community Gaming Grant announces a total of 1,400 recipients

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

Cleaning Radley Beach has become a tedious task for the village over the years. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cleaner sand-days ahead in Burns Lake

Village to get sand cleaning equipment

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read