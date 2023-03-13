Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Performing arts on its 65 year in Burns Lake
Next story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Jessica McCallum-Miller at the Longhouse at Coast Mountain College after winning the Governor General’s Award for diversity and inclusion. (Submitted photo to The Terrace Standard)
City seeks to mediate human rights complaint by Indigenous former councillor

arts festival island gospel
Performing arts on its 65 year in Burns Lake

RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)
Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

arts festival island gospel
The 65 annual Festival of the Performing Arts

Pop-up banner image