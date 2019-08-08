Houston RCMP detachment

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

Houston Mounties are reporting a fatal car crash on Hwy 16 just west of Topley—approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Smithers—early this morning.

An RCMP press release said a westbound orange Dodge pickup truck left the highway at approximately 4 a.m. killing a female occupant and injuring a male occupant.

An initial investigation indicated the pair were driving from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert. Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle on the highway between Vanderhoof and Topley between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

In addition to officers from the Houston detachment, the West Pacific Traffic Division out of Smithers, RCMP Collision Reconstruction Service and B.C. Coroners’ Service are involved in the investigation.

Police have not released information on which of the victims was driving, nor whether there is suspicion of impairment.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information to call the Houston detachment at 250 845 2204.


