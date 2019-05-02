The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December. Members of the CAF who express their gender as women now have the option to put their hair in a pony tail and to wear flats and nylons under a skirt. (Canadian Press Photo)

Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Pony tails, flats and optional nylons now allowed

The Canadian Armed Forces got a wardrobe update after the most recent meeting of the National Defence Clothing and Dress Committee this past December.

A summary of the approved changes was posted on CFB Esquimalt’s Lookout Navy News on April 24, outlining the new look for those who express their gender as a woman.

READ ALSO: Military officer accused of sexual misconduct , drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Single pony tails will be allowed for the first time, an update from the original bun-only mandate. Nylon stockings are also now optional when wearing a skirt.

Some restrictions still apply such as pony tail length cannot go below the top of the armpit and must be gathered in the centre of the back of the head. Nylons must be plain patterned and skin-toned.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

In another aim to modernize the dress code, women will have a few more options when it comes to shoes, as heel height was amended to allow flats and all heights up to 5 centimetres — but ballerina slipper-style shoes are still not permitted.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.
Next story
B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Just Posted

Wind uproots trees

Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on… Continue reading

Spring reveals Nadina Fire remains

As the snow disappears the aftermath of the Nadina Fire becomes clearer.… Continue reading

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Village to donate $2,500 for dog park signage

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage… Continue reading

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Most Read