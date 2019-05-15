Women’s Centre urges serial killer be sent back to maximum security prison

The Northern Women’s Centre at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) has joined others to protest the recent decision to move serial killer, Cody Legebokoff, from maximum-security to a medium security prison.

In a May 9 release, the Northern Women’s Centre asked why one of Canada’s youngest serial killers is being given the luxury of a new, less secure environment with more contact.

The release outlines Legebokoff’s history, including the fact that he received a life sentence of 25 years without parole for the murders of four young women in the community.

“He has only served five years of this sentence. Perhaps, Legebokoff’s move to medium security could be understood if he had shown some responsibility or some remorse for the murders of Loren Donn Leslie, 15, Natasha Montgomery, 23, Jill Stuchenko, 35, and Cynthia Mass, 35 – but he has not,” read the release.

Northern Women’s Centre staff met with Doug Leslie, Loren’s father and communicated via email with Louanne Montgomery, Natasha’s mother as well as Cindy’s mother Judy Mass. The families revealed to staff that they were not adequately informed of Legebokoff’s movements and whereabouts.

“It should be noted too that a psychological assessment of Legebokoff has never been released to the public. It is evident that Legebokoff has psychopathic and sociopathic tendencies. According to the Journal of Police Science and Administration, psychopaths and sociopaths can never be rehabilitated. We are fearful that Legebokoff will have a greater likelihood of escaping a medium security prison or be released and still be young enough to continue his brutality towards women,” stated the release.

Marie Pier Lécuyer, communications advisor for Correctional Service Canada (CSC) wrote in an emailed response to Black Press that she can confirm that Legebokoff is under the CSC’s jurisdiction. However, in accordance with the Privacy Act, CSC is unable to comment on the specifics of an offender’s case including their location or when they may have been transferred.

“It is important to know that all offenders are thoroughly evaluated and placed in facilities that can assure their security and meet their program needs. Rehabilitative efforts, leading to a gradual and controlled release, has proven to be a better way of protecting the public than keeping offenders in maximum security institutions to the end of their sentence, and then releasing them into society without supervision,” Pier Lécuyer said.

“As a spokesperson with the Northern Women’s Centre states — the pendulum has swung too far; offender’s rights are taking priority over victim’s and their family’s rights,” the release said.

The offender’s security level is based on three factors — how the offender will adjust to the institution, the risk of escape and public safety.

“One of the factors that CSC takes into account when considering the transfer of inmates to lower-security level facilities is the offender’s progress in addressing the needs identified in their correctional plan, which outlines what they must do to address the factors that led to their criminal behaviour. All transfers of inmates to lower levels of security occur only after CSC has appropriately considered public safety,” Pier Lécuyer said.