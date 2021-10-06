Work done on wells on Gerow Island Road

wells
wells

According to Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing, several upgrades have been made to the three wells located on Gerow Island Road. The wells received new drives and pumps, new level transducers, pit less adapters, a new programmable logic control, as well as undergoing an assessment to verify if the well site was at risk. The wells also had a pump test conducted to determine the amount of water available as well as a camera inspection of the well casings and screens. The site also is currently having fencing installed for security purposes. “This work was all required as part of the new Water Treatment Plant (WTP) project and was covered under the grant funding for the WTP project,” said Worthing. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest
Next story
Firearm threat at Burns Lake Band office

Just Posted

march
Every Child Matters march through Burns Lake

hot topics
VIDEO: Lakes District News Hot Topics for Oct. 6

Unifor workers strike outside the smelter in Kitimat July 25. (Contributed photo)
Kitimat aluminum smelter strike ends as union votes and ratifies collective agreement

sign
Non-profit society recovery grant surplus in Village of Burns Lake