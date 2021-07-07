Work on the Red Apple mural begins

Steve Wilejto was spotted working on the Red Apple mural last week. The mural is part of the village’s mural project through the BC Rural Divident Grant and has been awarded to Lakes Artisan Cooperative. Wilejto has already cleared the previous mural, sketched out an outline and started adding colour to it. His mural is promising to capture all of Burns Lake and its qualities. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)