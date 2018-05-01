Workers building detour around washed-out road

Colleymount Road to be used as alternate route until detour is ready

Maintenance workers are building a detour after flooding destroyed a stretch of the Ootsa Nadina Road, according to Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), the company responsible for highway services in the region.

Workers from LDM are clearing snow from a logging road and checking for any minor repairs needed before the detour is opened to traffic, said Mike Philip, LDM’s quality assurance and planning manager. That detour should be ready within the next day, said Philip during the May 1 interview.

Asked about the length of the detour, he said he wasn’t sure — noting that workers at the site are outside of cellphone range — but he said that LDM would post information about the exact location of the detour on the company’s Facebook page and website.

As for the washed-out section of the Ootsa Nadina Road, Philip said that officials from LDM and the transportation ministry are assessing the situation.

Alternate route on Colleymount

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has advised motorists to take Colleymount Road as an alternate route — but noted that commercial loads are restricted to 50 per cent, and that drivers should allow for an extra hour on the road.

In a statement, the ministry also advised residents to look of updates on the Ministry of Transport’s Twitter page for the Bulkley Valley, Lakes and Stikine area.

No injuries or damage to vehicles have been reported as a result of the wash-out, according to the May 1 statement.

Flood causes chasm

Photos from the scene show a torrent of water running through a wide chasm several metres deep and strewn with rubble. The road washed away near the 12 km mark of the Ootsa Nadina Road away after a spike in temperatures resulted in accelerated snowmelt.

The Lakes District News witnessed flooding on several sections of the Ootsa Nadina Road on Saturday, as culverts appeared unable to handle rapidly melting water.

By the beginning of April, the snow-water equivalent — a common measure of snowpack levels — stood at 204 mm in Burns Lake, compared to an average of 119 mm between 1981 and 2010. That means the snowpack was 171 per cent the historical norm. That high snowpack combined with a sudden spike in temperatures to create flooding conditions in the Lakes District.

More to come.