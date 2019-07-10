Working with the dirt

A work crew with the Village of Burns Lake is currently undertaking work on the parking lot beside Chevron Town Pantry. The plan is to raise the grade of the village-owned portion of the lot, as part of the larger project to redesign the parking lot. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us