The Omineca Ski Club celebrated World Snow Day on Jan. 15. It was a fun day filled with lots of events for everyone. According to the club there are lots of groomed trails including the dips, Boulder, Roller Coaster, Aiden’s cut off, Dog Trails, Taffy’s, Cedar and packed in few others. For more information go to their facebook page. Another upcoming event for the ski club will be the Teck Northern Cup race coming up on Jan. 29. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)