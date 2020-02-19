WOW Bulkley Valley Credit Union make great donation

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union recently donated $1800 to the WOW bus and food share program. The bus currently goes to the Southside each Monday, Southside Health and Wellness Centre 10:45 a.m. – noon and Danskin, Cheslatta Training Centre, 12:20 – 1:40 p.m. and Southside Economic Development Association Building (SEDA) 2 – 3:10 p.m. On board they have food share items, free books for all ages, toys, and a new cupboard filled with puzzles and games for you to borrow. Borrowing books and participating in programs on the bus is always free. (Submitted photo)
