The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Schools will be closed starting today until at least Sept. 24.

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with 117 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 179 active infections across the N.W.T.

Dr. Kami Kandola says she ordered schools to close because public health workers in Yellowknife can’t keep up with contact tracing and testing.

Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre have also closed after a number of staff were infected with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday
Next story
Weather Network says a pretty nice fall is in story for Canada

Just Posted

Two abandoned vessels became unmoored overnight on Sept. 8 in Port Edward and will be an estimated $2 million to $4 million in remediation costs, Mayor Knut Bjorndal said. (Photo: The Northern View)
Derelict vessels become unmoored in Port Edward harbour and will be more than $2m to remove

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates for the 2021 federal election (clockwise from top left): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Adeana Young (Green Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage). (Black Press Media composite image)
Vote projection: NDP’s Bachrach heavy favourite in Skeena—Bulkley Valley

A Total of 87 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the local area by the B.C. CDC from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
Updated COVID-19 numbers