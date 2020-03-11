Pixabay photo.

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

An Abbotsford family drove to the city’s airport expecting to finally meet their newest family member – a miniature dachshund named Ken. When they arrived to find no puppy, the kids were heartbroken.

Ken, it turns out, does not even exist. The parents had been duped by an elaborate pet scam.

Crystal King and her husband decided to get a dog for their two young children: four-year-old Cole and eight-year-old April. The couple decided to purchase the pup from a website called Furever Home Mini Dachshund.

They paid $600 for the dachshund, $150 to a shipping company called Global Pet Express along with $960 for “refundable insurance.”

The parents kept the new dog a secret until the morning Ken was supposed to arrive. When they broke the news, the kids were overjoyed and the family travelled to Abbotsford International Airport with a brand new collar for the puppy.

When Ken was nowhere to be found, King messaged the shipper online and was told the puppy was being held because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The shipper asked for another $866 e-transfer to get the puppy released.

King and her husband immediately became suspicious and cancelled the $960 e-transfer they had sent for insurance. But the family still faced a loss of $750, $200 in pet supplies and a terrible family memory.

The Kings are not the only ones who have recently been fooled by pet scams. Over 6,000 failed online pet purchases were reported last year, according to a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.

The bureau recommends that pet buyers see the puppy in person or meet the seller first, use caution when sending e-transfers to companies you’re not familiar with, and use Petscams.com to look at other reported scams.

Since the scam, the Kings have recently adopted a real dog from Kelowna, named Hudson. They made sure to meet the breeder before sending any money.

RELATED: Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

[Story intially reported by CTV]

puppiesScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Just Posted

Recreation open houses held in Burns Lake

Recreation open houses held and ongoing

Village of Burns Lake awards contract to Granite Excavating for new buildings

The Village of Burns Lake has approved a contract for Granite Excavating… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Great horned owl in Burns. Lake

The great horned owl, also known as the tiger owl or the… Continue reading

Burns Lake citizens of the decade

The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award… Continue reading

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Most Read