YouTube updates guidelines to ban white supremacist videos

Company says it’s already made it harder to find such videos, but it’s now removing them entirely

This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it’s now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.

The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube’s new policies will take effect immediately.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it’s removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek
Next story
Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Just Posted

LDSS students tear it up at Squamish bike race

Riders from Lakes District Secondary School participated in the British Columbia School… Continue reading

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Maureen Luggi elected new chief of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Maureen Luggi was elected the new chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation… Continue reading

Ruddy a big mover of Burns Lake’s early business community

Though he seldom gets the recognition accorded to other members of Burns… Continue reading

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Most Read