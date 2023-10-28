Yuxiang Aquatic brand oyster, shrimp and shrimp balls with cheese recalled

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for several types of Yuxiang Aquatic seafood balls because the products contain potential allergens not listed on their labels.

The recall covers Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls and Shrimp Balls with Cheese, which were all sold in 200g packages and distributed in British Columbia.

The CFIA says the affected products may contain egg, fish, gluten, milk, and soy.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results, and further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the products out or return them to where they were purchased.

The Canadian Press

