COVID update. (BC CDC website photo/Lakes District News)

Zero Covid cases in Burns Lake since May 1

Sharp uptake in COVID-19 vaccines in the village

COVID-19 numbers are finally slowing down everywhere including the North with Burns Lake seeing no new cases since May 1.

Of all the local health areas (LHA) in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), the April 25 to May 1 period saw between one to nine cases however, cases started to decline in the month of May.

In the most recent update from BC CDC for the May 30 to June 5 week, Burns Lake, Smithers, Kitimat, Terrace and the Nechako region all had zero new cases.

The map which divides the province into local health areas, shows the number of cases recorded there during each week from Sunday to Saturday. Each region is also shaded based on the daily cases per 100,000 residents in each area.

The total case count for the Burns Lake area stands at 185 cases from January 2020 until May 2021.

At the time of going to press, Northern Health had nine new daily cases. There were 73 active cases with six hospitalized and four receiving critical care. The death toll in the Northern Health region was 154 and 7, 514 individuals had recovered as of Friday.

The next update is expected to come out today, i.e. Wednesday.

The percentage of individuals getting the vaccine has also gone up steadily. Provincially, as of Friday last week, a total of 3,823,103 vaccine doses were administered.

In Burns Lake, several community members received their second doses. According to Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins, the Burns Lake clinics have seen a sharp uptake for first dose vaccines as well and as of Friday, 62 per cent of the eligible population of 12 years and up had received vaccines in the Burns Lake town centre service area.

Collins also said that the Burns Lake area healthcare workers and vaccine administrators were keen for the public to know that more clinics and popup clinics for vaccine opportunities will continue throughout the summer as needed and encouraged the public to keep an eye out on the Northern Health website for the latest clinic dates.

The next mass clinic in Burns Lake will be taking place from June 21 to June 26 at the Burns Lake Curling Club.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

Just Posted

First farmer's market Burns Lake 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce’s community market, which has received… Continue reading

Garden woodchips. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Greenhouse progress in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Community Garden have a huge pile of woodchips, rough… Continue reading

Jason Steinke photo/Lakes District News
Final Limited Entry Hunting authorizations for antlerless moose to be decided this month

77 cow/calf moose harvested through LEH in 2020

The Beacon Theatre roof project will ensure the theatre’s roof can handle the snow loads and stay open during winter months. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Rood replacement for Beacon Theatre begins

Theatre to remain closed until August

BVCU. (File photo)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read