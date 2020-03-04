Zones hockey torunament held in Burns Lake

Burns Lake hosted the zone championships on Feb. 28 through to March 1. Participants where Prince Rupert Seawolves, Kitimat Winterhawks, Vanderhoof Bears and North West District Peewee East. Crystal Fisher, zone supervisor said, “The team of choice for our locals heading into the weekend was the North West District Peewee East team as many of their players are from Burns Lake. The odds were not in their favour, however, our team was the most respectful and played with intensity and heart. Kitimat came into the zone weekend as the underdogs but pursued the weekend with the passion that makes hockey great, landing them a position in the final game vs Prince Rupert. It was an amazing game to watch, Kitimat did fall short to Prince Rupert but only on the scoreboard. The 2020 Peewee Tier 4 Champions are the Prince Rupert Seawolves who will represent the North West District at the provincial championships in Golden, B.C.” (Lakes District News photos)

