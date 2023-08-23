Burns Lake Community Forest Ltd. Logo

August 23, 2023

INVITATION TO BID Custodial Services

ComFor Management Services Ltd. is looking for a qualified vendor capable of providing professional custodial services at its 153 Francois Lake Drive office.

A complete list of required services is available at ComFor Management Services Ltd.’s office at 153 Francois Lake Drive. Individuals and firms interested in providing these services should contact ComFor Management Services Ltd. to obtain a Request For Bid package.

Appointments for a pre-bid walk-through of the premises at 153 Francois Lake Drive, will be scheduled from September 18th to 22nd, 2023. Bids for custodial services will be accepted by ComFor Management Services Ltd. up to and including 3:00 p.m., September 26, 2023. All bids must be submitted on the approved form and sealed in envelopes marked “Sealed Bid – Custodial Services” and directed to:

ComFor Management Services Ltd.

153 Francois Lake Drive

P.O. Box 788

Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

ComFor Management Services Ltd. reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information on this contract opportunity or to schedule a pre-bid walk- through, contact ComFor Management Service Ltd. at (250) 692-7724 extension 221.

