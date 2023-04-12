LAND ACT: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that SURGE COPPER CORPORATION from Vancouver, BC, have applied to the Ministry of Forests (MOF) Smithers, for a Licence of Occupation for Industrial Camp Purposes that will be used for residential camp purposes situated in the vicinity of Tahtsa Reach, Range 4, Coast District, containing 5.44 hectares, more or less.

The Lands File for this application is 6409430. Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ to view the application and submit comments online. Alternatively, written comments can be directed to the Senior Authorizations Specialist, MOF, at Bag 5000 – 3726 Alfred Ave, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0. Comments will be received by MOF up to May 18, 2023. MOF may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor at Ministry of Forests operations’ office in Smithers.