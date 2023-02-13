NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the Village of Burns Lake will be considering the issuance of a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) at the regular meeting on February 14, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

Pursuant to Section 493 of the Local Government Act, a municipal Council may allow temporary uses for a period of three years or less, extendable for up to another three years, through the issuance of a TUP by Council resolution.

An application has been made for a TUP to allow the existing commercial building to be used for residential use and storage use for a period of three years. The existing building is proposed to contain a two bedroom residential suite for rental accommodation, and an area for commercial storage.

This property is located at 640 Hwy 16, and is legally described as “Lot 1, Block 41, Plan PRP1259, District Lot 6308, Range 5, Coast Range 5 Land District”. The subject property is shown cross-hatched and labelled “Subject Property” on the map below.

All persons who deem their interests to be affected by this application can deliver written comments to the Village Office at 15-3rd Avenue, Burns Lake, BC; by mail to P.O. Box 570, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; or by e-mail to village@burnslake.ca. Written submissions must be received by the Village of Burns Lake no later than February 14, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. to be ensured of consideration by Council.

A copy of the proposed permit and other relevant information may be inspected at the municipal office at 15-3rd Avenue between the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from February 6th to February 24th, 2023 inclusive. A copy of the permit and other relevant information will also be made available online at http://office.burnslake.ca/.

For further information please call the

Village of Burns Lake at 250-692-7587.