Burns Lake District Logo

March 29, 2023

Notice of Property Disposition

Pursuant to Section 26 of the Community Charter, the Village of Burns Lake gives notice of its intention to dispose of the property located at 419 Hwy 16, legally described as Roll # 506 02961.000, Plan PRP1295, Lot 4, District Lot 6308. This property is open for public acquisition.

Map 1

The property is a vacant lot located in a C1 Central Business District Commercial zone.

Anyone interested in purchasing this property is invited to submit a closed bid in a sealed envelope labelled “Property Acquisition 419 Highway 16”.

The closed bid must include the following:

  • Name of the purchaser, including contact information
  • Purchase amount
  • Subject conditions if any
  • Intended use of the property, which must be permitted in the Village of Burns Lake Zoning Bylaw No 880, 2008. (request a copy from the Village office, 250-692-7587 or online at www.burnslake.ca/mayor-and-council/bylaws-and-policies/)

The closed bid can be submitted in person to 15-3rd Avenue or mailed to:

Village of Burns Lake, PO Box 570. Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0

Closed bids must be received by April 14, 2023 at 10:00 am. The Village reserves the right to deny any or all closed bid proposals.

