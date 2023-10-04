NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an in-person Public Hearing affecting “Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Zoning Bylaw No. 1800, 2020” (the Zoning Bylaw) will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the second floor Board Room of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office, 37 3rd Avenue, Burns Lake, B.C.

The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 2019, 2023, which would rezone the subject property from the Small Holdings Zone (H1) to the Small Holdings – Additional Dwelling Zone (H1A). The purpose of the bylaw is to increase the permitted density on the subject property from one Single Family Dwelling to two Single Family Dwellings; with only one of the two Single Family Dwellings permitted to have a Gross Floor Area that exceeds 120 square metres.

The subject property is located at 1102 Beach Road, approximately 2.5 km south of the Village of Burns Lake. It is legally described as Lot 27, District Lot 1898, Range 5, Coast District, Plan 9474. The subject property is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Property” on the location map attached.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3305; or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 2019, 2023 will be Chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area B as a delegate of the Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaw, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Wednesday, October 4, through Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departnts/planning/public-meetings.

For further information, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Planning Department at 250-692-3195 or toll-free at 1-800-320-3339.