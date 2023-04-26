Notice of Public Hearing – Bylaw No. 1800, 2020

Notice is hereby given that an electronic/telephone Public Hearing affecting “Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Zoning Bylaw No. 1800, 2020” (the Zoning Bylaw) will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:00 pm regarding the following Bylaws:

• Bylaw No. 1996, 2023, 8767 and 8779 Hudson Bay Mountain Rd

• Bylaw No. 1997, 2023, 3242 Ski Club Rd

• Bylaw No. 1998, 2023, 3845 Boer Mountain Rd

• Bylaw No. 1999, 2023, 9119 Buck Flats Rd

These bylaws propose to rezone land to the P2 or P2A Zone to accommodate the recreational use of the land. This notice is regarding Bylaws No. 1997, 2023 and 1998, 2023 which impact land located in Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural).

Proposed Bylaw No. 1997, 2023: The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 1997, 2023 which rezones the portions of the subject properties shown on Location Map 1 as follows to accommodate future recreation activities and facilities at the Omineca Ski Club:

• +13.7 ha being rezoned from the Large Holdings Zone (H2) to the Recreation Zone (P2) for recreation facility use;

• +0.8 ha being rezoned from the Large Holdings Zone (H2) to the Special Recreation Zone (P2A) for the biathlon range;

• + 2.8 ha being rezoned from the Recreation Zone (P2) to the Large Holdings Zone (H2) as these lands are not required for recreation facility use.

The subject property is located at 3242 Ski Club Rd, about 4 km south of the Village of Burns Lake. The subject property is legally described as District Lot 1884, Range 5, Coast District. The area proposed to be rezoned is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Area” on Location Map 1 shown.

Proposed Bylaw No. 1998, 2023: The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 1998, 2023, which would rezone a +13.1 ha portion of the subject properties as shown on Location Map 2 from the Rural Resource Zone (RR1) and Large Holdings Zone (H2) to the Recreation Zone (P2) to accommodate the future recreation activities at the Ride Burns mountain bike park.

The subject property is located at 3845 Boer Mountain Rd, about 3 km east of the Village of Burns Lake. The subject property is legally described as SE 1/4 District Lot 4172, Range 5, Coast District; the W 1/2 District Lot 4176, Range 5, Coast District; and the NW 1/4 District Lot 4168, Range 5 Coast District. The area proposed to be rezoned is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Area” in Location Map 2 shown.

At the Public Hearing all persons who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. Any person wanting to participate in the Public Hearing must contact the RDBN Planning Department no later than Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation at the Public Hearing.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3305; or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 1996, 2023; 1997, 2023; 1998, 2023; and 1999, 2023 will be Chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural) as a delegate of the Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaws, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Monday, April 24, 2023 through Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/planning/public-meetings.