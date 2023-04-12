NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing affecting “Village of Burns Lake Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 970, 2017” and “Village of Burns Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 880, 2008” will be held on April 25th, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. This public hearing will be held both in person and electronically as per Ministerial Order M192, via Zoom.

“Village of Burns Lake Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 970, 2017” is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 1057 that would redesignate the subject property from the Residential Low Density (RL) Designation to the Residential Medium Density (RM) Designation.

“Village of Burns Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 880, 2008” is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 1058 that would add the use of “triplex” to the Residential Low Density (R1) Zone for the subject property.

This application proposes to amend the OCP and zoning bylaw to legalize the existing third suite in the existing dwelling. The applicant is in the process of renovating the existing dwelling that has one rental suite upstairs and two downstairs. This property is located at 122 7th Ave, and is legally described as “Lot 1, Plan PRP3090, Part N1/2, District Lot 6308, Range 5, Coast District”. The subject property is shown cross-hatched and labelled “Subject Property” on the map below.

To attend the Public Hearing electronically, please contact the Village at 15-3rd Avenue, Burns Lake, BC, by phone at 250-692-7587 or by e-mail at village@burnslake.ca to obtain the necessary login information. At the Public Hearing all persons who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed application shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the Public Hearing.

Written submissions sent by mail to P.O. Box 570, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3059; or by e-mail to village@burnslake.ca must be received by the Village of Burns Lake no later than April 25th, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

A copy of the application and other relevant information may be inspected at the municipal office between the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from April 12th to April 25th, 2023 inclusive. A copy of the bylaws and other relevant information will also be made available online at http://office.burnslake.ca/.

For further information please call the Village of Burns Lake at 250-692-7587.