Notice to all Contractors – REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

LAKES OUTDOOR

RECREATION SOCIETY

The Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society (LORS) is seeking qualified contractors to provide the maintenance of 28 Recreation Sites and 3 Provincial Parks within the Nadina Natural Resource District from May to September 2023.

Interested contractors must obtain a bid package prior to submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI). The bid package contains required contractor qualifications and detailed information on the services to be performed. A physical package can

be obtained ONLINE and submitted via email at rickmoyer27@gmail.com

The deadline for submission is March 31, 2023