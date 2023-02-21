Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society Logo

February 21, 2023

Notice to all Contractors – REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

LAKES OUTDOOR

RECREATION SOCIETY

The Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society (LORS) is seeking qualified contractors to provide the maintenance of 28 Recreation Sites and 3 Provincial Parks within the Nadina Natural Resource District from May to September 2023.

Interested contractors must obtain a bid package prior to submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI). The bid package contains required contractor qualifications and detailed information on the services to be performed. A physical package can

be obtained ONLINE and submitted via email at rickmoyer27@gmail.com

The deadline for submission is March 31, 2023

Just Posted

Heavy snow warning
Heavy snow warning in the Burns Lake area

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney

Seniors Division MVP Desi Collinson prepares to make a move on Burnaby’s Ronnie Battle during the final at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 18 in Prince Rupert. (Melissa Ash photo)
Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship

Gitmidiik celebrates their victory over Hydaburg in the Masters Division final at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 18. (Thom Barker photo)
Gitmidiik three-peats as All Native Masters champion