NOTICE TO REMOVE PRIVATE LAND FROM WOODLOT LICENCE W2065 and W2066

Please be advised that W2065 and W2066, held by 519709 BC Ltd. c/o Shawn Andersen is proposing to remove the private land associated with each of these Woodlots. W2065 Private Land consists of four parcels in the Decker Lake area, PID 010 556 567, 013 412 281, 015 186 288 and 015 388 352 and is a total of 224.0 hectares. W2066 private land consists of two parcels in the Decker Lake area, PID 004 639 316 and 014 343 592 and is 260.9 hectares.

Questions, comments or requests for information regarding these transfers can be sent by email to jennifer.hill@freegrowing.ca or by mail to Free Growing Forestry Ltd., Box 510, Burns Lake BC, V0J 1E0 before April 7, 2023.