August 16, 2023

PROPOSED WOODLOT LICENSE PLANS Woodlot Licences 0116, 1528, 1688

Notice is hereby given that the proposed woodlot license plans (the “plans”) for:

  • W0116 (West Bickle Rd, Decker Lake) – Bill Miller,
  • W1528 (Tercer FSR, Braun FSR) – Alistair Schroff,
  • W1688 (Tintagel FSR, Amendt Rd) – Zea Wulf

are now available for public viewing. The plans cover the Schedule B (Crown) lands.

The plans show how forest resources on these woodlots will be managed for a proposed 10-year period from the date of approval. They are available for review by the public for a sixty-day period, and all feedback will be presented to the Ministry of Forests for consideration in the plan approval process.

To view these plans, please contact Alistair Schroff, RPF at (250) 251-1512 or in writing to 2600 Swan Rd Denman Island BC V0R 1T0.

