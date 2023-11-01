Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

November 01, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE – PROPOSED ROGERS 44 METER WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The proposed installation is composed of a 44-meter self-support telecommunications tower, including the antennas and a lightning rod.

Coordinates: N 54.111406, W-125.712607

Location: 14147 Highway 35 Burns Lake BC

PID: 015-449-084

Objective: To improve wireless coverage to your community North Francois Highway and Tchesinkut Lake area and meet rising demands and needs for wireless services.

Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the entire site will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.

The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day 17:00 PDT December 8, 2023, to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.

Tower Installation Project

Projet d’installation d’une tour de télecommunication

Reference/Référence: W6626 Tchesinkut Lake

Rogers Communications Inc.

C/O Core One Consulting Ltd.

229 – 18525 53rd Ave

Surrey, BC V3S 7A4

Email: comments@coreoneconsultants.com

Please Reference W6626 Tchesinkut Lake in the Subject Line/ SVP veuillez faire référence à W6626 Tchesinkut Lake dans la ligne d’objet

Map 11

Address/Adresse : 14147 Highway 35 Burns Lake BC

Coordinates/Coordonnées: N 54.111406, W -125.712607

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

