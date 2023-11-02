Burns Lake District Logo

November 02, 2023

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST Burns Lake Heritage Centre: Heritage Room Lease

The Village of Burns Lake is receiving expressions of interest for the Heritage Room located within the Heritage Centre (adjacent to the Visitor Information Centre) at 540 Highway 16 West. The Village will select the successful proposal based on the level of demonstrated benefit to the community. A commitment to excellence, quality product and/or service delivery and regular hours of operation will be necessary to ensure public space is utilized in the best way possible. This opportunity may be of interest to small business, entrepreneurs, or non-profit organizations. If you have any questions regarding the facility, please contact the Economic Development Officer at edo@burnslake.ca .

To respond to this request, please complete the Village of Burns Lake Expression of Interest Application (www.burnslake.ca/news) and submit your proposal to the Village of Burns Lake office at 15 3rd Avenue by 10am on December 1, 2023, in person or via email at edo@burnslake.ca .

Note: Businesses may be expected to submit a full proposal before a selection is made.

Previous story
NOTIFICATION PUBLIQUE – ROGERS PROPOSE L’INSTALLATION ’UNE TOUR AUTOPORTANTE DE 44 MÈTRES POUR TÉLÉCOMMUNICATION SANS FIL

Just Posted

An artist’s rendition of the Ksi Lisims LNG floating facility. (Illustration courtesy of Ksi Lisims LNG)
Public comment period opens on proposed north coast LNG facility

The province and the Tahltan Nation sign an consent agreement Nov. 1 on Newcrest Mining’s Red Chris expansion project. Pictured from bottom left: Murray Rankin, minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; Chad Norman Day, president, Tahltan Central Government; George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy; Marie Quock, chief councillor, Iskut Band; Carmen McPhee, chief councillor, Tahltan Band; Josie Osborne, minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation; Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.
B.C., Tahltan sign consent agreement on Red Chris mine expansion

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Spooktacular

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Haunted Halloween