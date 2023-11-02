REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST Burns Lake Heritage Centre: Heritage Room Lease

The Village of Burns Lake is receiving expressions of interest for the Heritage Room located within the Heritage Centre (adjacent to the Visitor Information Centre) at 540 Highway 16 West. The Village will select the successful proposal based on the level of demonstrated benefit to the community. A commitment to excellence, quality product and/or service delivery and regular hours of operation will be necessary to ensure public space is utilized in the best way possible. This opportunity may be of interest to small business, entrepreneurs, or non-profit organizations. If you have any questions regarding the facility, please contact the Economic Development Officer at edo@burnslake.ca .

To respond to this request, please complete the Village of Burns Lake Expression of Interest Application (www.burnslake.ca/news) and submit your proposal to the Village of Burns Lake office at 15 3rd Avenue by 10am on December 1, 2023, in person or via email at edo@burnslake.ca .

Note: Businesses may be expected to submit a full proposal before a selection is made.