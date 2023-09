Chinook Community Forest has approx. 90 hectres for overstory knockdown/ removal of wildfire impacted stands in its K4R tenure area east of Burns Lake.

Tender closing date: October 18 at 2:00 pm

Tender packages can be picked up at the receptions desk 485 Highway 16 West, Burns Lake, BC or download tender package at https://chinookcomfor.ca/chinook-communityforest-tender-opportunity-for-a-forestfor-tomorrow-project/