Woodlot Public Notification Legal Notice Logo

October 18, 2023

Woodlot License Plan (W0193) – Henkle FSR

LEGAL NOTICE

You are invited to review and comment on the 2024-2035 Woodlot License Plan (WLP) for W0193 located on the Henkle FSR. The WLP describes forest management for the term of the plan.

The plan is undergoing public review and comment from October 11th, 2023 to November 16th, 2023. All comments must be received by 4 PM on November 16th. Written comments are to be forwarded to Dragonfly Management Inc. at melissa@ dragonflymanagement.ca. Public viewing of this plan is available through appointment at a location convenient to all of us or virtually. Contact Melissa Steidle, RPF at (778)675-6676 to make an appointment or to discuss the plan.

Just Posted

(L-R) Dolores Funk, Jack Brown, Greg Brown, Heidi Grant, Norn Synotte, Lynn Synotte, and Nathan Way of the Rotary Club members attending the burial of the time capsule which will be dug up and opened at the next 125 Annivesary of the Village of Burns Lake on 2048 celebration at the Rotary Park in Burns Lake on Oct. 14. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Time capsule buried

The Northern Interior Rural Division of Family Practice is coming up with a new recruiting program to attract more nurses, physicians and other health care practitioners to northern rural and First Nations communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Northern Interior Royal Division of Family Practice

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group