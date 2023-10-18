Woodlot License Plan (W0193) – Henkle FSR

LEGAL NOTICE

You are invited to review and comment on the 2024-2035 Woodlot License Plan (WLP) for W0193 located on the Henkle FSR. The WLP describes forest management for the term of the plan.

The plan is undergoing public review and comment from October 11th, 2023 to November 16th, 2023. All comments must be received by 4 PM on November 16th. Written comments are to be forwarded to Dragonfly Management Inc. at melissa@ dragonflymanagement.ca. Public viewing of this plan is available through appointment at a location convenient to all of us or virtually. Contact Melissa Steidle, RPF at (778)675-6676 to make an appointment or to discuss the plan.