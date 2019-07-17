Margaret Beverly Long











July 17, 2019

A resident of the Lakes District for over sixty years, Margaret Beverly Long was a community leader who provided musical accompaniment for every sort of community event, as well as inspiring music in hundreds of students. She died last fall at the age of 97.

Her ashes will be interred beside her husband, Arthur Colin Campbell Long, in the Burns Lake Cemetery on Saturday, August 17 at 1 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 2 pm in the Burns Lake United Church. All of Margaret’s many friends are invited to attend.