October 10, 1939 – June 21, 2019

Barry was born to Gladys and Robert Barriskell on October 10th, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario. He entered trade school at 16, then went on to receive his red seal license.

He arrived in the lakes district in 1992. He spent his time helping many in the community with various tasks, and sharing stories about his many experiences.

He is survived by his daughter Donna.

There will be a service and internment on June 28th at Wistaria Community Church, 7 pm. If possible please bring finger food for a gathering time after the service. Should you wish to donate, in lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for you to donate in Barry’s name to the Southside Health and Wellness Centre.