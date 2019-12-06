Yustina “Chris” Cronin was born in Dauphin, Manitoba on July 2nd, 1937,

the second child of Bill and Mary Bayduza. Chris moved to Decker Lake in 1957, she worked various jobs over the years, but is remembered best for her cooking. There were very few weddings or dances that weren’t catered to by Chris (including all four of her own daughters weddings). She married Art on July 5th, 1961 and together they raised five children in the community of Decker Lake where Chris remained living until she passed. There was nothing more important to Chris than her family, the more people around her table the bigger her smile. She always had the coffee on, the cards shuffled and possibly a sweet or two to go with it.

Chris passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends just the way she would have wanted it.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank all the staff at the hospital for making her last few days as comfortable as possible.

We are Blessed to be part of such a wonderful community.

Love you always Mom and miss you everyday.