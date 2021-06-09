LDN (file photo)

Because athelets are humans too

Last week was one of controversy on the international sports front with Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka backing out of the French Open citing mental health concerns.

Osaka, a four-time grand slam winner at the age of 23, took the decision to withdraw after she was fined US$15,000 for refusing to attend a news conference after her first-round victory. She had also planned to skip these conferences after each of her matches.

Osaka has seen fame and the brutal side effects that come with it at a very young age. But hers is a tale as old as time itself; oh well, at least as old as there has been an unreasonably high pressure from the public demanding answers and accountability.

Several other athletes have come forward in the past such as one of the most beloved Olympian Michael Phelps, gymnast Simone Biles and former Toronto Raptors all-star guard DeMar DeRozan. These athletes have proved that mental health issues don’t discriminate or care whether you are rich or poor, famous or not. Mental health issues don’t see gender or age nor do they come with the same set of reasons.

Time and time again, Osaka has said how she is an introvert, how she prefers to stay in her cocoon or her safe bubble before her matches to calm her nerves. But those in power, her fans, media, continue to demand her public presence. Many demand she fulfill her public commitments as she is a public figure. Why? Just because her job is one that ends up on an international platform?

“I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can,” she said in her statement.

And what’s so wrong with that? Not all of us are natural public speakers. Even I get anxious speaking to a huge crowd at times but that isn’t my job and neither is it hers. Why then is she expected to perform it? Why is she judged if she declines to engage publicly? After all, if any of this pressure gets to her and she doesn’t perform well in the tournaments, the world (her fans or followers) will be all set to crucify her, won’t they?

I remember when I was little, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was revered and hailed as God for cricket-lovers in India. But the moment he would fail to fulfill his fans’ expectations, the day he wasn’t playing his best game, he would get called names, and in extreme cases his posters and effigies would get burnt.

What kind of inhuman expectations do fans hold in their hearts for their “favourite” sports players?

So many players have left mid-tournament due to physical issues in the past but when Osaka cited her health concerns, a major chunk of the world proved how we are still not ready to accept mental health issues as health issues. Sure there was immense support for Osaka’s decision but there were an equal or more number of people criticizing her move.

Somewhere between getting entertained and cheering on for our beloved sports stars, many have forgotten that these sports stars are not here to serve us.

Every time something like this happens and people set out to judge others or hold any pre-conceived notions, make assumptions, dismiss health concerns, I remember this quote from Robin Williams and I hope that here on out, you are reminded of it too — “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre opened in February 2015. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lack of maternity program, still a problem in Burns Lake

Community members continue to shuttle to far away locations

The adult Cooper’s Hawk was spotted in Burns Lake last month. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What to do when you see a bird band or a banded bird?

Here are some answers this Cooper’s Hawk in Burns Lake lead us to

The chamber recently got a picnic bench made and will be adding a few more to the collection for visitors and Burns Lakers to enjoy. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s community market gets the official farmer’s market status

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s community market is now… Continue reading

Barb Wilson donning the Purple Hope quilt made by Jenny Pirie for ALS awareness. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local’s quilt to raise ALS awareness and funds

Locals to Walk to End ALS on June 19

DLES' Le Trois Petits Cochons presentation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
French play at Decker Lake Elementary School

On May 25, Grade 4-5 students of the Decker Lake Elementary School… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

The regular voting for the Lake Babine Nation elections will be held on June 22. (Lake Babine Nation website photo/Lakes District News)
5 candidates vying for the Lake Babine Nation Chief position

The final candidate list released

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Most Read