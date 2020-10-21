Editorial. (Lakes District News

Being outside — a transformative experience all kids need

In the last two weeks of October, a large part of Canada celebrates something called, Take Me Outside Day, a day for children to learn outside and for teachers to inculcate in them the importance of stepping outside. This year, this day will be celebrated today, on Oct. 21.

It is a little sad that in a place like Canada, where there is so much of nature to enjoy, a place where kids can run and play freely in their large backyards or directly amidst mountains and near lakes, there is still a need to have a day to teach and learn the importance of being outside.

It is sad because this should be an everyday thing here but in today’s world, despite having nature as our backyard, we have so many distractions in the form of internet, streaming services and video games that stepping outside has become extremely difficult for many however having such a day then is an awesome idea.

Of course, here in Northern B.C., I have seen more kids and teens knowing and enjoying the outdoors than others but it is still not enough to have a handful of children understanding the outdoors.

As someone who has grown up and lived in a city all my life, mountains and lakes were reserved for vacations and going outside didn’t involve much physical activity or being one with nature as such. Thankfully with parents who loved to travel, I had many opportunities to learn to be outside during vacations however it is obviously not the same as staying in nature and enjoying it. If the children everywhere, be it remote towns and villages or cities, are constantly encouraged to be outside and understand and appreciate nature, it will be transformative for their personalities.

A living proof of such learning can be found in Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s autobiographical memoir Totto-chan. I was first introduced to the concept of education that wasn’t confined within textbooks and walls through this book. Totto-chan’s unique school set up inside train bogies does’t just believe in teaching textbook knowledge but also about good behaviour, financial management, nature, things around us and most importantly importance of being yourself and being one with nature.

This isn’t a fictional school either, once upon a time, this school actually existed and Kuroyanagi herself went to this school and was transformed from a bratty child bored of the school curriculum, expelled from her old school, to someone completely devoted to her new school’s experience.

And this brings me to an amazing project a local school here will be doing this year. The William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake is going to be undertaking a Build, Grow, Share Kindness Project where students will be taught to build wooden crates, grow fresh produce, package it and share it with the local community or those who need it. While the project itself is in its preliminary stages, the idea is transformative —to be outside and learn about nature and human nature.

It is really exciting to learn about such projects for children and I, for one would definitely love to hear from you, if your kids or schools are undertaking any such exciting projects that would take kids outside, help them learn from nature and help them be one with it. So, what are you doing to learn outside?

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Let us all try to relearn good manners

Just Posted

The pile burning will occur to the south of François Lake. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Pile burning and rehab work on three areas south of François Lake

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

The track washrooms will be opened up again next year in May. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Toilets, sinks torn off, graffiti on walls at the Burns Lake track washroom

“Seems to happen once or twice a year” says the Village CAO on the vandalized track washroom

Participants earlier this year in March for Lakes Loppet at the ski club. (Lakes District News file photo)
How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

FOR WEB ONLY. (Lakes District News file photo)
Question Bill C-7, says this reader

Editor: Have you ever felt strongly convicted about something one day and… Continue reading

Editorial. (Lakes District News
Being outside — a transformative experience all kids need

In the last two weeks of October, a large part of Canada… Continue reading

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Real estate
Real estate sales drop compared to 2019

But average selling prices increased

Car in ditch on Hwy 16 just outside Burns Lake. (Shashank Bangera photo/Lakes District News)
October snow sends cars gliding in ditches

Snow has already come to the North with Burns Lake getting a… Continue reading

Most Read