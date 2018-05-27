College of New Caledonia needs to commit

Editor:

This morning on CBC, I listened to an interview with Rick Pooley of the Rural Post-Secondary Education Committee on the decline in enrollment and programs at College of New Caledonia (CNC). A spokesperson for CNC countered by saying that they were excited over the changes they had made to CNC this year, namely improvements to the building, lounge, and Aboriginal center. Well, in my opinion what they actually need is commitment, not excitement. Commitment to:

1. Providing programs all students need to be successful;

2. At the level they are at;

3. In a manner in which they can learn;

4. With supports if needed.

These four principles are the basis of all education.

From experience, I know that CNC followed these principles in the past. However, if the board for CNC is no longer committed to these principles, they should respectfully get out of the way and let another institution take over.

Our students, whether adult or children, are too precious for anything less than the best.

Paulie Laurie