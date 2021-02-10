From a child’s eye

Editor:

The best advice I can give you about homeschooling is number one, your parent is doing the best they can.

Try not to be mean to them. Secondly, when you are learning remember you must think of your parents as your teacher, don’t get mad at them for telling you what you can do better, because they are just trying to help you get amazing at it.

Lastly, this is a learning curve for you and your parent so talk about what you both can do to make things better. This is what helped me when I was just starting homeschool and it made it a lot more fun once I found out these tips.

I hope this advice helps you, and remember you probably have half the day off so have fun!

Written by Hazel Silva, submitted by her grandmother – Paula Laurie