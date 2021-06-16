Gratitude for the RCMP

(file photo)

Editor:

To the Honorable Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,

I often contempt the nature of peace, and its heavy cost. This reflection inspired me to write you this letter.

Peace comes with a cost; to the individual, to society, and to the world at large. The cost is life, and can it only be paid with the courage of self-sacrifice.

This courage, unfortunately, is not demonstrated by all those who enjoy the benefit of peace. Peace is not easily acquired, nor is it permanent; it demands constant sacrifice. As a parent, as a nurse, as a human being, I respect sacrifice, and willing sacrifice much for the benefit of others. Daily, our Honorable Members of the RCMP willing sacrifice their time, minds, bodies, and souls.

This willingness to sacrifice is what keeps peace alive. Though everyone should responsibly share this burden, not all are willing to do so. I have not always been a good person; I have caused much suffering. RCMP Member James Cutler intercepted me, and redirected me on the path I currently follow…the path to peace.

Honorable Members, your courage, dedication, and suffering has not gone unnoticed. As an emergency room nurse, I often bear witness to your courageous suffering. We pay you in dollars for exchange of your souls. You sacrifice 24 hours a day, every day, to promote peace, prevent suffering, and intercept lost souls on their path to self-destruction.

Honorable Members, your work is sacred, as are your minds, bodies, and souls. It is an honor to live and work alongside you, and I am grateful for the blessings you bestow. As a parent, as a nurse, as a human being living in a relative state of peace, with tremendous love in my heart, and light in my soul, I commend you. Peace exists in my life because of your willingness to sacrifice. I believe love is a willingness to sacrifice. Thank you for loving peace.

Your Humble Beneficiary,

Kristopher Shively, RN/BSN

Previous story
Sick until proven healthy — is not okay!

Just Posted

First farmer's market Burns Lake 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce’s community market, which has received… Continue reading

Garden woodchips. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Greenhouse progress in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Community Garden have a huge pile of woodchips, rough… Continue reading

Jason Steinke photo/Lakes District News
Final Limited Entry Hunting authorizations for antlerless moose to be decided this month

77 cow/calf moose harvested through LEH in 2020

The Beacon Theatre roof project will ensure the theatre’s roof can handle the snow loads and stay open during winter months. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Rood replacement for Beacon Theatre begins

Theatre to remain closed until August

BVCU. (File photo)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read