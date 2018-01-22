Grizzly bear trophy hunting ban needs to be lifted

Editor:

The grizzly bear trophy hunting ban needs to be lifted, and regulations changed so the hunter takes all the animal he or she wants – head, hide and meat.

If meat is left, it isn’t wasted as animals and birds soon clean it up and waste nothing. Guides and outfitters contribute considerably to the B.C. economy.

As to the 4000 who responded to the government invitation to respond to the ban, 78 per cent were in favour of it. It would be interesting to know how many of those have anything to do with the bears except as tourists.

In bygone years, many black bears were harvested in the fall for fat or meat. Bear fat is superior to pig fat for baking.

Leave hunting and game regulations to those who keep track of animal population, not politicians.

Also, all regulations must apply to everyone the same.

Sincerely,

Hugh Wilton Bohmer

Previous story
Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: LNG won’t bring Horgan down

Just Posted

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

Fire department currently recruiting

Four additional members are being sought

Bill Konkin Citizen of the Year nominations open

Editor: This prestigious award is presented annually to residents of the Lakes… Continue reading

Trio performance delights Burns Lake audience

“This is the kind of performance that shows the value of live… Continue reading

CN train derails near New Hazelton

The cars were carrying approximately 100 tons of coal each

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Cause of Northern B.C. seaplane crash released

TSB releases report on seaplane crash during a water landing in 2016 near First Nations community

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

Most Read