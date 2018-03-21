Letter — Beware moose and deer collisions

In the past five weeks we have witnessed the loss of two moose on Highway 35 only two km from the bridge.

After seeing a healthy cow and calf feeding on willows close to the lake for the last few weeks due to extreme amounts of snow, the residents of that area are very saddened to find out that the 9-month-old calf was one of the highway victims. Winter time is especially a crucial time for them to travel where food is available so please keep in mind that when you travel close to the lakeshore that you are not alone.

A moose or deer collision can also be risky for the driver and passengers.

-Helene Brunette