Letter — Eighth Avenue needs overhaul

A reader replies to the article “Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue”

Editor:

This is a reply to the Wednesday April 18th front-page article titled “Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue.” I have been a resident of Eighth Avenue for two years, and in that time I have had to redo the front end of my vehicle three times. I blame this on Eighth Avenue. The village is planning on resurfacing the two-block radius from Centre Street to Babine Lake Road when the bigger problem is the upper part, from Centre Street up. Wouldn’t it make more sense to pave the half of the avenue that most people reside on? Why is the road resurfacing budget only $160,000 per year when clearly this is something that is brought up over and over about our town: that the roads need a lot of work. If the village does what they say they are planning, which is to do half the job, these issues will arise sooner than later down the road. The mayor claims “a full dig-out is not required.” Well, I beg to differ. This road has been an issue for many years to Burns Lake residents.

Jessi Jack

