Letter — Gas hike a cash grab: Tory MP

Dear Editor,

All across this province, soaring gas prices have British Columbians fuming.

Whether you are hauling the kids to hockey practice, picking up groceries for your family, or getting mom to her doctor’s appointment, most of us drive because we have to. For families struggling to make ends meet, higher gas prices hurt.

It’s a reality Liberals back in Ottawa just don’t understand and it’s why the pain you experience at the pump today is about to get a lot worse.

The Liberals are forcing the provinces to implement a national carbon tax which will add 11 cents per litre to the cost of gasoline by 2022. It will also add at least 15 percent to your natural gas bill and almost 10 percent to your hydro bill.

The Liberal carbon tax won’t help the environment but it will make the cost of everything your family needs more expensive.

This isn’t about helping the environment, this is about picking your pocket.

As the voice for taxpayers, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives will continue to fight for lower taxes.

Sincerely,

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack-Hope

