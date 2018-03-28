Resident says logging Boer Moutain is a mistake. (Lakes District News file photo)

Letter — No to logging on Boer Mountain

Editor:

I was recently asked to speak to the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association (BLMBA) directors about the history of my time on Boer Mountain, the plants and animals, and the Community Forest plan to log. I had visited the Comfor office and have a copy of the logging plan. The dead tree areas are marked on the map and I encourage anyone who uses the park to visit the Community Forest office and view this map.

The bike park people have a very real problem with dead trees and blow-down. Not only are these trees a danger to the users of the trails but also to the volunteers who maintain the amazing trail system. There is a real danger of a rider, walker or maintenance volunteer being injured or killed by a falling tree.

The more urgent dangers are the unanswered questions about the logging plan. How will these isolated groups of trees be accessed and how will the trees be removed? Where are the landings? What will happen to the slash? And, what will logging truck traffic do to the newly upgraded road? And, most importantly, will the users of the park, local, national and international, be thrilled to ride in a logged area? In my opinion the least amount of tree removal, to the satisfaction of the bike group, creates the most value in the park and to the community.

As for forest fire, after understanding the science of fire as it relates to a fire on Boer Mountain, the possibility of a fire on the mountain reaching Burns Lake is almost nil. If, as a community, you are really concerned with fire please put a fire lookout back on the mountain. During the times our communities were protected by fire lookout persons there we no big fires.

The Boer Mountain trails are the “Jewel in the Crown” of our community. There is an amazing variety of birds, animals and plants that populate this forest. This park can be reached easily from town, even on foot. If we are to capitalize on these assets we need to work together. There are work bees on Wednesdays, contact BLMBA for more information. View the maps at the Community Forest office and understand the realities of the logging plan to the park. Ask questions. Talk to BLMBA members about how you can help maintain this valuable asset and eliminate dangers. Write letters and phone friends.

Karen Cyr

Previous story
Equality, Indigenous equality

Just Posted

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Dickson, Bender win at national championships

Biathletes hail from Burns Lake

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Brandon Sutter nets two goals as Canucks stuff Ducks 4-1

Biega counts first of season as Vancouver beats Anaheim

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings on first Canadian UNESCO memory register

Seven Canadian items, including the works of communications pioneer Marshall McLuhan on display

Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

Money earmarked to help post-secondary schools replace obsolete equipment

Most Read