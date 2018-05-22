Letter — Potential for pollution at Tchesinkut Lake

Tchesinkut Watershed Protection Society pens open letter to RDBN chair

Editor:

Open letter to Mr. Bill Miller – Chair of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako

We, the Tchesinkut Watershed Protection Society (TWPS), are writing to you in regard to the planned location for the proposed TransCanada work camp at Tchesinkut Lake to service their pipeline project.

The proposed location is in direct conflict with the TWPS Lake Management Plan (March 2000) in that there is real potential for water quality degradation from this site. An important part of our mandate is to maintain water quality and to prevent any adverse impacts to Tchesinkut Lake.

The area proposed for the camp is surrounded by wetlands and all drainage from this area flows into Tchesinkut Lake. Due to the close proximity to the lake, a spill of any kind (fuel, sewage, etc.) could result in rapid negative effects on the water quality. The residential neighbourhoods in the vicinity mostly rely on Tchesinkut Lake for their domestic water supply. Other anticipated problems are traffic congestion, noise and light pollution.

Because of the above stated concerns and the lack of specific planning details by TransCanada we strongly oppose this location for TransCanada’s work camp.

Thomas Henry Blair

President

Tchesinkut Watershed Protection Society

