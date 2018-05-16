Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

Editor:

I applaud the Northern Health Authority’s Lakes District Hospital for their attentive care of my 79-year-old mother. She leads a very healthy life and chose life in contending with cancer. Her recovery has been difficult post-surgery, bringing her from Vancouver to Burns Lake, where she is receiving top-notch care. You are angels.

I work in the U.S., where this would cost thousands. Remember to take care of yourselves: in the overburdened health care system do not expect professionals to fix you up if you can’t help yourselves.

Be thankful that you aren’t in a society where insurance companies are dominant. In the U.S., a simple illness/accident puts personal assets at stake. Assets. I was involved in a motor vehicle accident on highway 16 in 2013; the occupants of the other vehicle drove away, whereas my vehicle was destroyed.

Today, my insurance company has a list of my assets at stake to pay for alleged headaches, nightmares of others. People simply do not comprehend how lucky you are to live in a Canadian society where health, motor and home insurance don’t slam your wallet.

Be thankful for the kind world you live in; the grass isn’t greener elsewhere. And know that you live in a very nice community, as I witness every time I visit my mother, from the strong Wet’suwet’en and Lake Babine to the Caucasians, you are all one and this shines.

Cynthia George Taha

Bellingham, Wash.

Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’
Next story
Time to fix public transport

Just Posted

Employer health tax may strain local governments

RDBN on the hook for an extra $24,000 by 2020

Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

Time to fix public transport

Greyhound’s exit presents an opportunity to demand change on the Highway of Tears

Lake Babine Nation supports youth in Burns Lake area

The nation is taking a proactive approach to reduce crime and promote healing

Burns Lake museum receives Olympic artifacts

Kaare Engstad competed in 1932 cross-country skiing competition

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Chilliwack Chiefs secure semi-final spot with shutout of Wellington Dukes

Chilliwack goalie Daniel Chenard stopped 26 pucks for the clean sheet in a penalty filled game.

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Most Read

  • Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

    American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

  • Time to fix public transport

    Greyhound’s exit presents an opportunity to demand change on the Highway of Tears