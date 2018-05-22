Letter — Successful 4-H event

Editor:

The 4-H regional communications event was held recently. It was held at the Lakes Fellowship Church on April 21 at 1 p.m.

“Madam chairman, honourable judges, ladies, gentlemen and fellow 4-H’ers”: this began all of the speeches at this exciting regional 4-H event. The judges and audience learned about different topics ranging from beekeeping to why there should be meat rabbits on a future space station on Mars.

There were 4-H’ers competing in both junior and senior categories in public speaking and demonstrations. Seniors also did impromptu speeches.

The lunch was catered by the Grassy Plains store and was yummy.

The speakers and demonstrators all did an amazing and interesting job. We learned a lot.

Good luck at the provincial competition.

Elan Reynolds